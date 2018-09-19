IN PICTURES: Northumberland battered by Storm Ali

At its most destructive, it only lasted a couple of hours, but Storm Ali made a lasting impression on the landscape of Northumberland today (Wednesday).

As these pictures show, mighty trees were uprooted and branches were snapped off and flung across the county’s roads as the raging gusts of wind reached 90mph at times.

It meant cars were forced to find alternative routes and others became stuck in traffic jams.

The worst of the storm was felt further north, where a lorry and a motorhome were thrown onto their sides on the A1 near Berwick.

And a tree landed on top of a moving car in Bondgate Without, Alnwick, resulting in two people being taken to The Northumbria hospital at Cramlington.

Some roads are still blocked and covered in debris tonight.

Homes and businesses were left without electricity as Northern Powergrid battled to restore power to 27,000 customers predominantly in Northumberland and County Durham. Much of Alnwick faced a blackout for around half-an-hour, while Longhoughton and Boulmer were without power for several hours.

Trains were also affected, with some East Coast Mainline services cancelled.

Read how the story unfolded.