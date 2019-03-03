IN PICTURES: Kilimanjaro - The Return, starring Northumbrian Alexander Armstrong
Rothbury-born entertainer Alexander Armstrong reached new heights as he successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief. He was joined by eight other celebrities - Countryfile host Anita Rani, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, former MP Ed Balls, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, from South Shields, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, NFL sports pundit Osi Umenyiora and Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas - to tackle Africa’s highest mountain in what was dubbed Kilimanjaro: The Return, 10 years after the original Red Nose Day challenge led by Gary Barlow.
Shine TV is making a one-hour special documentary on the challenge, Kilimanjaro: The Bigger Red Nose Climb, which will be screened on BBC One on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 9pm. All money raised will help Comic Relief fund projects both here in the UK and internationally to help change lives. To support the team, you can make a donation online at comicrelief.com/Kilimanjaro. Pictures, unless stated, by Chris Jackson / Getty for Comic Relief.
The Kilimanjaro Nine, including Northumbrian Alexander Armstrong (middle right) and, in front of him, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, from South Shields, at the start of their challenge. Picture by Chris Jackson / Getty for Comic Relief