IN PICTURES: HRH Princess Anne heads for the Farne Islands to visit Longstone Lighthouse
The Princess Royal, the Master of Trinity House, went to Seahouses to board The Golden Gate which took her to the lighthouse, the former home of Grace Darling.
Good weather meant she was able to land and tour the lighthouse before returning and going to St Aidan's Church in Bamburgh. Pictures by Jane Coltman
HRH Princess Anne arrives at Seahouses harbour. Pictures by Jane Coltman
HRH Princess Anne meets High Sheriff of Northumberland Michael Orde
HRH Princess Anne at Seahouses harbour
HRH Princess Anne meets Cllr Jeff Watson from Northumberland County Council
