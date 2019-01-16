IN PICTURES: HRH Princess Anne heads for the Farne Islands to visit Longstone Lighthouse

Good weather meant she was able to land and tour the lighthouse before returning and going to St Aidan's Church in Bamburgh. Pictures by Jane Coltman

HRH Princess Anne arrives at Seahouses harbour. Pictures by Jane Coltman

HRH Princess Anne meets High Sheriff of Northumberland Michael Orde

HRH Princess Anne at Seahouses harbour

HRH Princess Anne meets Cllr Jeff Watson from Northumberland County Council

