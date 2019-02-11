IN PICTURES: Horncliffe's anniversary spring bulb show is a blooming delight!
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the show all entries were free and, for one year only, the prize money was doubled.
As can be seen in these pictures by Jane Coltman, the show was a resounding success and despite tricky weather conditions it was a great display.
Horncliffe 60th Spring Bulb Show. Pictures by Jane Coltman
jpimediaresell
Horncliffe Spring Bulb Show 2019.' Eileen Clark with her winning container of Crocuses.
jpimediaresell
Horncliffe 60th Spring Bulb Show.
jpimediaresell
At the 2019 Horncliffe Spring Bulb Show Shirley Weatherburn had the best scones.
jpimediaresell
View more