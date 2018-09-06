IN PICTURES: Great Northumberland’s grand finale

A summer of free events celebrating all that is great about Northumberland came to a close in Berwick last Saturday.

The grand finale to the Great Northumberland programme featured a colourful procession along the high street and a celebratory fanfare performed on the newly-restored ceremonial fanfare trumpets of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers.

There was also singing on the town hall steps followed by a concert at The Maltings Theatre & Cinema where The Great Song of the North was heard for the first time.

The event helped to showcase the town’s rich cultural offer, not least that provided by The Maltings.

Coun Peter Jackson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “It was a fitting way to bring our Great Northumberland programme of events to a close and to celebrate a summer of success.

“We have worked with partners in every corner of our county and seen thousands of people attend our events, encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy, discover and explore Northumberland.

“Our great county has been brought alive with people attending exhibitions, art installations and live theatre performances. We are determined to carry on with this success and build on it for future years.”