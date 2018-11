It’s Children in Need day and there’s a host of fun fund-raising events going on.

Pudsey-themed outfits are the order of the day at many schools around the district, as youngsters join in the fun.

This gallery features some of the pictures we’ve already been sent by readers.

We’d love to see more. Post them on our Facebook page - www.facebook.com/nlandgazette - or email them to northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk

We’ll publish a selection of them in next week’s paper.