IN PICTURES: Celebrations surround the blossom blooming in the famous Cherry Orchard at Alnwick Garden As the Tai Haku blossom reaches it's peak a special visitor came to take in the beautiful sight and the Elderberries made lanterns for the forthcoming Cherry Blossom festival. Full story in Thursday's Gazette. In full bloom - the beautiful Cherry Orchard. Garden CEO Mark Brassell and Felicity White who works in Kent at the former home of Collingwood 'Cherry' Ingram, the man credited with saving the famous Tai Haku cherry tree from extinction. Mark and Felicity stroll through the cherry trees. Participants of the Alnwick Garden Elderberries Blooming Well group are seen decorating paper lanterns which will be hung in the pavilion for the Cherry Blossom Festival.