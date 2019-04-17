In PICTURES: Alnwick Spring Show produces a colourful display.
Gardeners, crafters, florists and baker, young and old, pulled out all the stops to showcase their talents.
The 13th Spring Show filled the main hall at Willowburn Sports Centre delighted the organisers as well as the guest of honour, Sir John Hall.
Alnwick Spring Show chairman David Parker shows Sir John Hall some of the blooms.'Pictures by Jane Coltman
Margaret Smith was thrilled that her bowl of species tulips was a winner.
A delightful dragon!
Just a little! Sir John Hall has a sample of plum brandy made by Joan Moses.
