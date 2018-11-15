IN PICTURES: Alnwick’s community remembers the fallen

A sea of people, young and old, fell silent at Alnwick War Memorial on Sunday, to remember those killed or injured in conflicts around the world.

It was particularly poignant on the 100th anniversary of the signing of Armistice at the end of the First World War.

After a Service of Remembrance at St Paul’s RC Church, the parade to the war memorial was led by the Morpeth Pipe Band.

Wreath layers included the Duke of Northumberland; Michael Orde, High Sheriff of Northumberland; Coun Robbie Moore, Northumberland County Council; Mayor of Alnwick Alan Symmonds; the Royal Navy; Lord James Percy, Honorary Colonel, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Fusiliers; Group Captain ‘Chesh’ Cowieson, Station Commander, RAF Boulmer; MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan; and the Royal British Legion.