WINGED CRUSADER and Amy Waugh win the Ladies Open at the West Percy Hunt Point-To-Point Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY

IN PICTURES: Action from the West Percy Hunt Point-to-Point

Here are some great action shots by John Grossick at Ratcheugh Farm near Alnwick on Sunday where 53 runners faced the starter on a six race card.

Read a report from the meet here.

MONTE ALBAN and Joe Wright win the Restricted Race 'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
MONTE ALBAN and Joe Wright win the Restricted Race 'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
ugc
Buy a Photo
GRAND PARADISO and Ross Wilson win the Mens Open at the West Percy Hunt Point-To-Point 'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
GRAND PARADISO and Ross Wilson win the Mens Open at the West Percy Hunt Point-To-Point 'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
ugc
Buy a Photo
KALABALOO and Gina Andrews win the Conditions Race'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
KALABALOO and Gina Andrews win the Conditions Race'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
ugc
Buy a Photo
WINGED CRUSADER and Amy Waugh win the Ladies Open'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
WINGED CRUSADER and Amy Waugh win the Ladies Open'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2