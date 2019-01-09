IN PICTURES: Action from the West Percy Hunt Point-to-Point
Here are some great action shots by John Grossick at Ratcheugh Farm near Alnwick on Sunday where 53 runners faced the starter on a six race card.
Read a report from the meet here.
MONTE ALBAN and Joe Wright win the Restricted Race 'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
ugc
GRAND PARADISO and Ross Wilson win the Mens Open at the West Percy Hunt Point-To-Point 'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
ugc
KALABALOO and Gina Andrews win the Conditions Race'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
ugc
WINGED CRUSADER and Amy Waugh win the Ladies Open'Picture by GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY
ugc
