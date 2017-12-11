Improvements for village hall following questionnaire results

Improvements are being made to a popular village hall following feedback from a user survey.

Various changes are being made to Alnmouth’s Hindmarsh Hall as a result of the recent questionnaire.

Among the issues being addressed include brightening up the entrance foyer with decoration to the doors and noticeboards outside.

Lights will be changed, new cladding will be placed on the entrance walls, new blinds will be added to replace the curtains in the lower hall and artwork will be removed/reorganised within the building.

The committee will also look to install new signage and create a diary of e vents.

Respondents praised the facility on numerous grounds, saying that the committee is well run, the variety of events are well attended and the venue is a valuable community asset.

The fund-raising sub-committee says that it is working extremely hard to provide a programme of events each month throughout the year as it starts a fund-raising campaign for the floor replacement upstairs.

The full results of the survey can be found online at www.alnmouth.info