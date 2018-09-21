Improvements at The Cobbles are top priority

Alnwick Town Council has drawn up its list of Local Transport Plan priorities, which includes improving The Cobbles in the town centre.

At last Thursday’s town-council meeting, members agreed on three priorities which will now be submitted to Northumberland County Council for possible inclusion in the Local Transport Programme 2019/20.

The top priority is to deal with the poor condition of the four pedestrian access routes across The Cobbles on Bondgate Within/Market Street.

The aim would be to repair all four access routes, with particular focus on the central route, to improve pedestrian access at the top, by the railings, and at the bottom, by the pedestrian crossing.

The condition of The Cobbles has been a long-time concern for councillors, who have raised issues about them being uneven and slippery.

Some urgent repair work has previously been carried out on parts of The Cobbles.

The second priority for the town council is to establish a safe pedestrian crossing on Victoria Road, which is well used by schoolchildren.

The third priority is to deal with the poor condition of footpaths in the town centre, especially on Bondgate Within, in the Market Place and at the Market Street junction with Fenkle Street.