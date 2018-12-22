ILLNESS: Remember you are not alone

For most people, Christmas is about celebrating with friends and family.

However, many people with the chronic, debilitating illness ME tell us that they feel very lonely and isolated at this time of year, particularly the one in four who are so severely ill that they are bed or house-bound.

If you know someone with ME, consider reaching out to them this Christmas – a simple card, phone call or visit can make a real difference.

If you have ME and you need information and support, call us on 0117 927 9551.

We’re here until 4pm on Friday, December 21, and re-open at 10am on Monday, January 7, or visit www.actionforme.org.uk/you-are-not-alone

Our ME Friends Online forum is open throughout the festive period. To register, visit www.actionforme.org.uk/MEfriendsonline

Sonya Chowdhury,

Chief Executive, Action for ME