Identity of much-loved dad who died in Northumberland collision confirmed

Shortly before 8.45am last Wednesday (August 18), officers were alerted to a serious collision involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle on the A69 at Greenhead.

Motor patrol officers attended the scene along with other emergency services partners but sadly the driver of the car died at the scene.

The family of father-of-two Billy McCreadie, 41, of Newcastle have today said: “Billy was a much-loved father who was absolutely adored by his children.”

Billy McCreadie.

An investigation was launched immediately after the incident as officers look to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, added: “Any death on our roads is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts go out to Billy's family and friends at this devastating time.

“We are committed to finding out what happened immediately before this collision, and a number of potential witnesses have already been in touch following our public appeal for information.”

He added: “I would like to thank those who have come forward, and would ask anybody else who witnessed this collision or believe they may have information that can assist our investigation to do the right thing and pick up the phone.”

Anyone with information about the inciddent, or who has dashcam footage that can assist our enquiries, is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210818-0179.​