Iconic visitor centre marks first birthday

Northumberland National Park Authority (NNPA) is celebrating the first anniversary of the award-winning Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre with a summer of fun-filled events.

Since The Sill – at Hexham – opened its doors, it has become one of the region’s leading visitor attractions, welcoming more than 170,000 visitors and providing an iconic gateway for people to learn about and explore the National Park.

Over the coming weeks, visitors have the opportunity to immerse themselves in virtual reality at The Sill’s state-of-the-art Digital Landscapes exhibition, which uses pioneering interactive technology to bring treasures of the National Park to life, making its wild and beautiful landscapes accessible to all.

Running until September 30, the exhibition demonstrates the benefits that 3D modelling, drone surveys and digital mapping have had on tourism, leisure, land management and conservation.

The Digital Landscapes exhibition is supplemented by a series of exciting public events, from Minecraft on the Wall using a Raspberry Pi to discover how Roman architects constructed Hadrian’s Wall, to guided walks and bike rides.

For more details, visit www.northumberlandnationalpark.org.uk/whats-on