Iceland set to close its doors in Alnwick

Alnwick’s Iceland foodstore is set to close its doors at the end of the year.

Staff at the Bondgate Within store were told about the closure, which is set for December 31, earlier this week.

The closure has come about because the company’s lease at the site is expiring, and its landlord, which is believed to be Yorkshire Trading Company, wants to ‘regain possesion of the building’.

Keith Hann, director of corporate affairs at Iceland, said: “I can confirm that the Iceland store in Alnwick will close on Monday, December 31, 2018, owing to the expiry of our lease.

“We are currently in consultations with our colleagues at the store. We are sorry to leave Alnwick and thank our many loyal customers in the town and the surrounding area for the support they have given us over the years.”

One loyal customer, who contacted the Gazette, Paul Nelson, from Amble, said: “Iceland will be a huge miss. I have been going to the Alnwick store for 10 years, catching the bus from Amble, and getting that shopping delivered. It’s great value and the ease of getting the shopping has been invaluable. I don’t trust online shopping so, having Iceland has been great.”

Iceland has been at the site for around 30 years. It was previously a Presto store and it became available when Presto moved to the larger site that later became Safeway and is now Morrisons.