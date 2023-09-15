Ian Levy MP: Window on Westminster

Watch more videos on Shots!

We’d love to see you if you’re looking for a new job or just mulling over your future career options. Everybody or any age is welcome and many of the region’s best employers will be there as well as organisations who can help you find a job, prepare for interview, or improve your skills. Thanks to the Department of Work and Pensions who have done much of the heavy lifting organising the fair.

There’s a special day or a special week for just about everything these days which I guess is as a result of the growth of social media. One of these days which is close my heart is Back British Farming Day which is this week.

I was lucky enough to spend much of my childhood helping my uncle on his farm in Blyth and know how incredibly hard farmers work to grow the very best produce and offer the highest quality meat.

Ian Levy on a tractor

The government have announced further measures to support our farming industry with investment in farming technology, sustainable farming incentive payments to help with cashflow and greater action to get shoppers to buy British. I want to thank our farmers and those who work in the farming sector for working so hard all year round. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how important food security is.

It was announced last year by the Department for Education that Cramlington Learning Village is to receive funding from the Government’s Schools Rebuilding Programme and I’m hoping to learn more soon about the details of this fantastic project.

Together with the new school build for Astley High School and Whytrigg Middle School in Seaton Delaval and the new Gilbert Ward Academy regional special education needs school being built in Blyth this is further evidence that we’re doing all we can to continue raising education standards in Blyth Valley and invest in the facilities our young people deserve.

