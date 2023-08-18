I’ve been out delivering surveys in some parts of the constituency so if you do receive it I’d be really grateful if you could send it back in the prepaid envelope. It’s really important to me to properly understand what issues are important to people.

Earlier in the week I had the honour of organising a summer reception at 10 Downing Street. What a fantastic experience it was to see local business owners, councillors and parliamentarians from our area coming together in one of the most famous addresses in the world to talk about Northumberland and all we have achieved so far for the county.

Steven Barclay, Secretary of State for Health, gave an inspirational speech about the great things happening in Northumberland including reopening the Northumberland rail line and gave a shout out to the innovative modular hospital for Berwick which is being built in Cramlington by Merit.

Ian and Maureen Levy outside Number 10

It was a privilege to be able to give a short speech in Number 10 and I want to personally thank everyone who attended. I strongly believe that working together and building partnerships will give our county the brightest of futures.

By the time people read this column I will have hosted the first Blyth Valley Youth Festival in partnership with Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project at their centre at Middle Farm Square, Cramlington.

The fair brings together a wide range of organisations and groups to offer guidance on education, careers, health and life skills and much more besides. I’m really pleased to be hosting this event for young people in Blyth Valley and have been really impressed with how all of the participating organisations have grasped the opportunity to showcase what they do. A special mention must go to Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project for pulling out all the stops to make this happen and to the Harrison Foundation for their financial support to CVYP.