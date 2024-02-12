Ian Levy MP Welcomes Tyne Bridge Cash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“I welcome the announcement by my fellow Northumberland MP and Roads Minister Guy Opperman of £35m Government Funding to upgrade the iconic Tyne Bridge," he said.

"The Department for Transport confirmed they finally received the information they needed in November to progress the project and since then have acted swiftly.

"Work can now begin on restoring the bridge to its former glory and making necessary upgrades to make it fit for the future.

Ian Levy MP.