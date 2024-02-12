News you can trust since 1854
Ian Levy MP Welcomes Tyne Bridge Cash

Ian Levy, MP for Blyth Valley has welcomed Government cash for the Tyne Bridge upgrade.
By Nick OliverContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:27 GMT
“I welcome the announcement by my fellow Northumberland MP and Roads Minister Guy Opperman of £35m Government Funding to upgrade the iconic Tyne Bridge," he said.

"The Department for Transport confirmed they finally received the information they needed in November to progress the project and since then have acted swiftly.

"Work can now begin on restoring the bridge to its former glory and making necessary upgrades to make it fit for the future.

Ian Levy MP.Ian Levy MP.
Ian Levy MP.

"Each week as I return to Blyth Valley from Westminster, I know I’m nearly home when I see the famous green arches through train window. It’s been the same for millions of people who call the North East home for decades.”

