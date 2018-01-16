I do to a hotel wedding

More couples are saying I do to tying the knot at a Northumberland hotel.

Macdonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club’s wedding bookings have risen by more than a third over the past three years. The four-star hotel has delivered its third consecutive year of growth for weddings, after reporting a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in bookings to date for the 2018/19 financial year.

General manager Denis Frucot said: “At Macdonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club, we have experienced a significant increase in wedding bookings in the last few years, underpinned by our continual investment in the hotel’s facilities and our hard-working and flexible team who go the extra mile to ensure a magical day for our brides and grooms.”

“Our award-winning restaurant, luxurious hotel and knowledgeable staff provide the ideal surroundings for the perfect wedding.”