Husband-and-wife team to sell business after 44 years

Glendale Paints, which has a chain of paint and DIY shops in Northumberland and the Borders, is now on the market after 44 years in business.

The family business is being sold as a trading business due to the forthcoming retirement of owners, Harry and Wendy Grant.

Harry said: “Glendale Paints has been my life and passion for 44 years. The team behind me, comprising my wife and amazing and loyal staff over the years, has made Glendale Paints into a thriving local high street business.”

It has stores in Berwick, Wooler, Alnwick and Kelso. Three of the trading properties are owned freehold and one is held leasehold.

Simon Brierley, a commercial consultant at George F. White, which is marketing the portfolio, said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase a flourishing and well-established business portfolio with a wide customer base from north Northumberland to the Borders and we are thrilled to have introduced the property to market.

“Glendale Paints is a household name in the region and sells and stocks an exhaustive range of products. The brand is also used by the trade for supplying larger quantities of product. There is an element of flexibility with the opportunity to lease the four outlets or purchase on a freehold basis. I urge anybody with the intent to find out more to get in touch as we’re confident interest in the properties will be high.”

If you would like to request the Glendale Paints particulars or would like to discuss the opportunity, please contact Simon Brierley on simonbrierley@georgefwhite.co.uk or call 01665 603231.