Hurry to pinch a role in The Heist

Time is not on your side if you are hoping to nick a part in a major TV detective series set to filmed in Alnwick in the summer.

If you are selected as one of the robbers in Sky One’s The Heist, you would be in with a chance of winning a life-changing sack of loot.

Although it is not too late to put your name forward, the casting crew is warning you to be quick.

The second series of the entertainment show is due to be filmed in the Alnwick area for three weeks in June and July.

Casting producer Kathryn Burke said: “We’ve had a great response so far and we’ve met some brilliant people but applications are still open so there’s still time to put your name forward. The last opportunity to apply is early May, but we would like to hear from anyone who is interested as soon as possible.”

The programme is being made by Shine TV, the production company behind the likes of BBC1’s Masterchef, Channel 4’s Hunted and The Island with Bear Grylls, and the recent Comic Relief show Kilimanjaro: The Bigger Red Nose Climb.

Kathryn and her team – casting assistant producers Charlotte Jacobs and Harriet Ryder, and casting researcher Brittany Borkan – have been living and working in the community for a couple of months, trying to find a group of local people who would make great robbers, pitting their wits against a bunch of professional cops.

“We’ve had a very warm welcome from everyone we’ve met over the last few weeks in Alnwick and we are really enjoying living here and immersing ourselves in the community,” said Kathryn.

“We’ve been to every pub quiz from Bamburgh to Amble, we’ve thrown ourselves into local gym classes, from spinning and yoga to cross fit and boogie bounce!

“We’ve spent evenings at band practices, karaoke, open mic nights, fashion shows, the Rotary races and we’re making our way round all the local restaurants too.

“We’ve visited every shop and business in Alnwick and put flyers through residents’ letterboxes in more than 25 villages – all in a bid to meet as many people as possible and make sure everyone has heard about the second series.”

The first series of The Heist was filmed last year in Thirsk and the casting team know exactly who they need to complete their band of bandits.

“We’re looking for engaging and interesting people who are up for doing something a little out of the ordinary, people who fancy an adventure on their doorstep, all with the chance of winning a substantial and life-changing cash prize,” said Kathryn.

“We’re hoping to have a cross-section of the community. Last year, we featured people from a range of different professions from a nursery school manager to a school inspector, a farmer to a painter and decorator – people who ordinarily wouldn’t dream of doing anything like pulling off a heist.

“As long as you are 18 or over and live in the area between Bamburgh and Amble you are eligible to apply.”

If you think you have what it takes to appear in The Heist, email heist@shine.tv