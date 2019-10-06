Hunt supporters raise funds for Macmillan
The North Northumberland Hunt Supporters have presented a cheque for £850 to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 08:00 am
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 10:51 am
The funds were raised at a musical soiree, An Evening with the Piano Men, at Pallinsburn House, near Cornhill.
Proceeds were split with the College Valley North Northumberland Hunt.
Pictured, left to right: Fiona Jell, chairman of the North Northumberland Hunt Supporters Club; Liz Ball, chairman of the North Northumberland branch of Macmillan Cancer Support; Jane Farr, hostess and Macmillan committee member and piano player Paul McDermott.