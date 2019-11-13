Woman left 'shaken' after being assaulted on Tindale Avenue

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Cramlington that happened shortly after 5pm, on Monday, November 12.

Officers received a report that a male on a pedal bike had grabbed a woman’s bag as she was removing it from her car, and then assaulted the victim on Tindale Avenue.

The woman, in her fifties was not seriously injured but was reportedly left shaken after the incident. The male is described to have been wearing a dark hoodie and dark tracksuit bottoms with his hood up.