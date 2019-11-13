Hunt for mugger after woman has bag snatched
A woman was left shaken after being mugged by a man on a bike who took her bag.
Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Cramlington that happened shortly after 5pm, on Monday, November 12.
Officers received a report that a male on a pedal bike had grabbed a woman’s bag as she was removing it from her car, and then assaulted the victim on Tindale Avenue.
The woman, in her fifties was not seriously injured but was reportedly left shaken after the incident. The male is described to have been wearing a dark hoodie and dark tracksuit bottoms with his hood up.
Enquiries are ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed a man fleeing the area on a bike, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch – call 101 quoting log 793 11/11/19.