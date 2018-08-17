Hundreds raised for memorial painting

Residents have helped to raise almost £1,000 to go towards a First World War-themed piece of artwork.

Recently, graffiti artists transformed one side of a wall on the riverside at Rothbury with an eye-catching design featuring a fox and hills.

Following a favourable response, Rothbury councillor Steven Bridgett suggested that the other side be decorated with a poignant First World War image, to form part of the village’s commemorations to mark the centenary of the end of the conflict.

Coun Bridgett said he would ask Rothbury Parish Council and Northumberland County Council to each pay £250 towards the cost of the paint. He also set up a GoFundMe page to attract donations from the public to cover the remaining 50 per cent, following expressions of interest from residents and visitors.

And the response has exceeded expectations, with £855 coming in, surpassing the £500 target. Coun Bridgett has thanked everyone who donated towards the project.