Hundreds raised for Evie’s DBA journey via skydive

An Alnmouth woman raised more than £600 for Evie Campbell’s DBA journey after leaping from a plane at 15,000 feet.

Living with Diamond-Blackfan anaemia (DBA), a rare blood disorder, means that six-year-old Evie has already undergone 38 blood transfusions and needs a bone-marrow transplant.

Stacey Young’s skydive took place after two aborted attempts due to the weather and in the end was from 15,000 feet rather than the planned 10,000, meaning ‘I had even longer to free fall!’

“It was great fun, but I don’t think I will do it again,” she said. “It’s ticked off the list now.”

The skydive was a 31st-birthday present to Stacey from her sister, as after turning 30, she decided to do more things out of her comfort zone.

The mum-of-two was supporting the cause as her daughters Alexa Joy and Missy Rose, five and two, share a childminder with Evie and her younger sister Erin, meaning the families became friends, and she raised a total of £630.