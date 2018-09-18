Hundreds raised at display

Hundreds of pounds were raised for the local Poppy Appeal during a First World War Centenary Exhibition at Warkworth Memorial Hall, staged last month by Warkworth and Amble District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Fittingly, Amble musician Beverley Palin demonstrated her restored First World War trench organ.

She found the rare instrument in a second-hand shop in Lyme Regis.

To get into the spirit, Beverley donned war-time uniform. The event also featured The Seatones singers, who entertained with songs from yesteryear.

With the support of Warkworth Women’s Institute, who organised the refreshments, businesses and members for raffle prizes, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and Newcastle’s Discovery Museum, £575 was raised for the local Poppy Appeal.