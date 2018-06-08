Hundreds of runners help to raise thousands of pounds for hospice

Around £8,500 has been raised for HospiceCare North Northumberland at this year’s Druridge Bay 10k, helping to support 340 hours of its Hospice at Home service.

Nearly 500 runners took part in the annual event, staged on May 27 in hot conditions.

The startline.

Morpeth Harrier Jordan Scott won in 34.09, while Lisa Harpin, of Heaton Harriers, was first female home in 44.47.

Jonathan Caswell (40.42) won the Veteran 50 male trophy, while Alnwick Harrier Carole Page (45.56) won the V50 female prize.

Gosforth Harrier Joseph Rickerby (44.00) was first U16 male, and Emily Brown (58.26) was the U16 female winner.

Morpeth Harriers won the men’s team award. Alnwick Harriers took the female team prize.

One of the entrants was aged 81.

Alnwick Harrier, David Hindmarsh, acted as race director, while county councillor Scott Dickinson started the run and presented the medals.

The event was sponsored by local businesses and organisations, such as Northern Runner, CBS World, Collingwood Marquees, Howdens Alnwick, Amble Dentist, Specsavers Alnwick, Tesco Amble, Co-op Hadston and Hadston House.

Thanks also to the volunteer marshals, DJ Jack Carrigan, photographers Robert Wilson and Judith Hardisty, Druridge Bay Country Park and massage therapists from Eclipse Training.

The winners with their trophies.

Coun Scott Dickinson with Emma Arthur from HospiceCare North Northumberland.