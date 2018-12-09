Hundreds learn from top equestrian coach

Alnorthumbria Equine department ran a very successful client event in November with guest speaker Christopher Bartle.

Chris is the British Eventing Team’s high performance coach and we were delighted to welcome him to Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Longframlington. Chris has previously won Badminton Horse trials and represented Britain at world and Olympic level in both dressage and eventing.

The night was attended by around 300 clients and staff.

Following delicious food and the opportunity to do a spot of Christmas shopping at a super range of stalls, supported by local businesses, Christopher gave a presentation on the Tryon 2018 World Equestrian Games, where the British team won individual and gold medals. This included a fantastic virtual course walk of the cross-country phase, with discussion of his approach to each fence.

This was followed by a ridden masterclass featuring local event riders Ben Hobday, Emily Parker, Harry Mutch and Jamie Atkinson. This was a great opportunity to watch Chris’ experience at work with impressive local talent.

It was really interesting to watch the challenges of the different horses and to see how Chris addressed the individual issues, making corrections, then watching the improvement.

The proceeds from the evening, an auction and raffle to support the Great North Air Ambulance raised more than £2,500. Many thanks to sponsors Belsay Horse Trials, Norbrook, Kruuse, Carrs Billington, Boehringer Ingelheim, MSD Animal Health and Alnwick Ford Equestrian.

Thanks also to the stall holders, Fiona Thompson and helpers for the food, and for all the kind donations to the raffle and auction prizes, and to Iain Carmichael for his auction skills.