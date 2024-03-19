Hundreds have benefited from home energy efficiency measures in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 219 insulation and low-carbon energy solutions have been installed in eligible homes up and down the county.

The work forms part of Northumberland County Council’s drive to become a carbon neutral county by 2030 while helping residents become more energy efficient, reducing their bills and their carbon footprint.

Funding for the project was awarded as part of the government’s Local Authority Delivery (LAD3) scheme to upgrade eligible homes heated by mains gas. Home Upgrade Grants (HUG) are currently available for eligible homes in the county that do not use mains gas for heating.

Solar energy photovoltaic panels are among the energy upgrades available. (Photo by Pixabay via LDRS)

The council was also awarded more than £5.6m in the government’s Sustainable Warmth competition, which saw a £500 million investment across 78 projects helping local authorities upgrade energy efficient homes of low-income households in England.

Government figures show that the North East has the lowest percentage of measures installed through both LAD 3 and HUG. The region accounts of less than 5% of installations across England.

However, in Northumberland, energy use has been improved in 107 homes which were previously heated by mains gas. These include 71 insulated lofts, 80 solar PV installations, 41 insulated cavity walls, four room-in-roof insulations, nine internal wall insulations, four heating controls, and 10 under-floor insulations, resulting in improved Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, Northumberland County Council leader and cabinet member for climate change, said: “I am thrilled with the success of this initiative, which is positively impacting our residents’ lives and the environment.

“The council is dedicated to improving energy efficiency in as many buildings as possible across the county as part of our ambitious drive to become a carbon neutral county. We will continue to support schemes such as this to help make this happen.”