Hundreds flock to Alnwick Tourism Fair

A full house of exhibitors packed Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick this week for the town’s annual Tourism Fair.

Ahead of the new tourist season, the annual event gives hospitality providers from around the county and the Borders the chance to stock up on information about the area to give to their guests.

A similar event serving the heart of Northumberland and the Tyne Valley is being held at Hexham Mart today.

Both were being supported by Northumberland County Council.

After striking gold in the 2018 British Travel Awards as the Best UK Holiday Destination, the county’s tourism industry is looking forward to 2019 with renewed confidence.