Huge excitement over Games of Thrones star in Northumberland

The appearance of Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa in north Northumberland has caused quite a stir among fans of the giant actor.

The Hawaiian actor has been in the area on and off for the past month, filming the third series of his Netflix show, Frontier, based on the North American fur trade of the 1700s. Locations have included Bamburgh, on the beach and castle, and Chillingham Castle.

He has also been spotted at the Blue Bell Hotel at Belford, where the film crew has been staying. Chef Joe Wood sent us a selfie with Momoa, saying: ‘Cooked for him and film crew several times over last month at the Blue Bell. Lovely gentleman.’

The Gazette’s Facebook post on Friday, sparked by a selfie taken with Jason by Alnwick man Nigel Coffey in the Lord Crewe pub in Bamburgh, quickly reached more than 180,000 people and attracted 1,500 likes and 1,700 comments, making it one of our most popular posts.

While the majority of messages on our Facebook page spoke of dashing up to Bamburgh to try to catch a glimpse of the 6ft 4in star, others talked of the excitement of meeting the 38-year-old and taking their own pictures, which are in the gallery above.

Lisa Ainscough, who had her photo taken with Momoa, said: ‘We spotted him on Saturday (and the lovely Temuera Morrison) and we’ve been just a teeny bit excited ever since!’

Here is a selection of the posts:

Sandra Hunter-Hughes: ‘He was definitely a hunk. I was in Bamburgh walking through the pub saw him getting changed with his top off! He was quite happy chatting. He’s gorgeous in the flesh! Xx’

Gaynor Jones: ‘I missed him by a very narrow margin at Chillingham Castle last Saturday evening!! I wasn’t happy!!!’

Gabrielle McAleaney: ‘He’s been here on and off for weeks. Spotted lots of film crew on the beach but no Jason, sadly.’

Georgia Charlton: ‘Omg where was I??? How come I missed out??? I actually love him xxxx’

Ashleigh Notton: ‘I’m gonna get done for kidnapping.’

Ellie Bell: ‘Someone somewhere send him to Milan Restaurant [Wooler], I’ll keep him in food and wine for as long as he’ll stay.’

Amy Otway: ‘Gordon Halton, the marriage is off, I’m going to Bamburgh.

Matt Brown: ‘When I asked him, he was in his outfit so wouldn’t pose for a picture – he said later on! But one bottle of wine led to three and we went home!’

Mark Hutchinson: ‘The SFX [special effects] crew came into Alnwick & bought 30 bottles of paraffin & 2 blow torches for “explosions” on Bamburgh beach.’

And the mood was summed up by Jes Scott: ‘I AM GOING TO BAMBURGH LITERALLY TOMORROW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!’

Sadly, it is believed filmed has been completed for now.

Momoa played Khal Drogo, in the HBO series Game of Thrones, and Aquaman in last year’s Justice League movie and 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ahead of a solo film to be released later this year. He has also appeared in Stargate: Atlantis and played the title role in the 2011 remake of Conan the Barbarian.