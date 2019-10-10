How Northumberland pubs are helping the RNLI with fishy Fridays
A North East pub group is pushing out the boat to support The Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s Fish Supper fund-raising campaign.
Each Friday night in October and November will see The Inn Collection Group pubs serve up delicious fish suppers including local beer-battered cod and double cooked chips and just landed catch-of-the day specials with a £1 donation (50p children’s meals) going directly to the charity which saves lives at sea.
Venues taking part in the campaign include, in Northumberland, The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, The Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses, The Hogs Head Inn at Alnwick, The Amble Inn at Amble and The Commissioners Quay Inn at Blyth, while in County Durham The Seaton Lane Inn at Seaton is scaling up to support the tasty challenge.
Paul Brown, The Inn Collection Group’s operations manager for the north, said: “Fish and chips are a national institution and one of our best-selling dishes. If ever you needed a reason to tuck into some cracking fish and chips, the RNLI Fish Supper Nights are a very worthy one.”
Last year the group raised over £1,000 for the RNLI via its Fish Suppers.
Ian Clayton, operations manager at Seahouses lifeboat said: “Our volunteer crews are ready to drop everything – even their supper – at a moment’s notice to go to the rescue of people in trouble on the water.
“The money raised by The Inn Collection Group’s fish supper evenings will support all aspects of the RNLI’s lifesaving work and could help buy kit for our crew members or fuel for one of our lifeboats.”