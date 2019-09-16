How a Halloween influx is set to boost business in Alnwick
More than 10,000 people are expected to attend this year’s Halloween celebrations at Alnwick Garden.
The venue is keen to work with the wider community to encourage many of those visitors to take in the wider town and provide a boost to the local economy.
Alnwick Chamber of Trade, with partners, is working to provide entertainment in the town centre and is encouraging businesses to create a Halloween-themed shop window display.
At Alnwick Garden, younger children can take part in the Ghoulish Garden trail between October 19-31 from 11am to 5.30pm.
Over 12’s can experience The Garden of Screams when they come to The Alnwick Garden after dark. It is on from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27 and from 5.30pm to 9pm from October 28-31.
Meanwhile, Chamber of Trade members are to be asked for contributions for this year’s Christmas lights display. In the past, they have been invoiced early in the new year. It is hoped the move will result in an increase in contributions.
Vice chairman Fiona Nelson-van Loon said: “The sheer effort and time put in by the Christmas lights team is incredible and it’s all voluntary. Keeping the lights running as they are costs £14,000 a year. There is some sponsorship but if we want it to keep happening we have got to work together.”
The Christmas lights team would also welcome new volunteers, particularly those who have practical skills.
The Christmas lights switch on is on Friday, November 22 at 7pm in the Market Square.