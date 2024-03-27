Housebuilder’s donation enables Callerton Academy to buy extra books for students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local housebuilder’s donation will help Callerton Academy buy extra books to enable pupils further their knowledge in certain subjects.

Ashberry Homes – which is part of the Bellway Group and is building 184 new properties at Church View, off Stamfordham Road in Callerton – has given £300 to the secondary school. Staff are to use the contribution to buy 30-40 books, both fiction and non-fiction.

Georgina Anderson, Leader of Teaching and Learning in English at Callerton Academy, said:

“We will be putting the donation towards our wider curriculum reads. At Callerton, every department provides reading lists to support curriculum content. The reading list includes books from a range of fiction and non-fiction books that students can use to further their knowledge on a particular skill or topic that they are interested in.

“We are incredibly passionate about reading at Callerton Academy, and providing students with reading material from all subject areas really impresses on our students how important reading is. All of us are extremely grateful to Bellway for this generous donation.”

Callerton Academy is temporarily located in Blandford Street in Newcastle while a new school is built in Bedeburn Road, just over a mile from the new homes at Church View. The new school building is due to be ready to move into in September 2025.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager at Ashberry Homes, said: “Our ethos as a socially responsible developer is to reach out to make meaningful connections with organisations and groups within the area where we are building new homes. We contacted the staff at Callerton Academy and asked if we could make a contribution to assist them in any way.

“We are pleased to make this donation which will help purchase a number of books to enable the students to delve further into subjects that interest them, to allow them to gain a deeper understanding of certain topics and to fire their imagination for further learning and study.”

Ashberry Homes is delivering a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes at Church View, near Westerhope Golf Club. The development forms the second phase of the East Middle Callerton neighbourhood, which is set to deliver around 600 homes on a 72-acre site. It is part of the wider 887-acre Callerton Park consortium scheme, which will eventually comprise around 3,000 homes to the west of Newcastle.