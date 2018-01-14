Housebuilder’s help for schools and club

The developer of an ongoing housing scheme in Alnwick is supporting schools and sports teams in the community.

Since opening the doors at Willowburn Park, Taylor Wimpey has provided backing for Alnwick Town AFC, as well as several primary schools as part of the national awareness campaign, Walk to School Month.

More than 180 high-visibility wristbands were donated to pupils at St Paul’s RCVA Primary School, St Michael’s CofE Primary School and Swansfield Park Primary School in a bid to promote road safety.

Alnwick Town AFC, meanwhile, has scored an ongoing partnership with the homebuilder. Taylor Wimpey has pledged to make a monthly contribution to the club until it completes works at Willowburn Park and has already given more than £1,000.

Karl Morton, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We’re building more than just homes at Willowburn Park, we’re building a friendly, supportive community that our residents are proud to be a part of.

“Integrating ourselves within the area is a huge part of this. It’s a pleasure to see Alnwick Town AFC’s junior and senior teams buy brand-new kits and any improvements required to support club facilities.

“It’s so important to us that we continue to support the local community as we build at the development and we look forward to partnering with new organisations throughout 2018.”

Through the planning permission, the firm has also contributed £13,000 towards public transport and £118,000 to sport and recreation facilities.