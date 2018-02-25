Hotels group unveils new leadership line-up

The membership body which represents hoteliers across the region has unveiled its new management committee.

The North East Hotels Association (NEHA) announced the leadership line-up at its AGM on Tyneside.

Lisa Crocker, general manager at Staybridge Suites Newcastle, has joined Bernard Bloodworth, managing director at Matfen Hall, as joint chairman. Andrew Fox, general manager at Slaley Hall, joins the committee as vice-chairman and Norrie Oswald, general manager at Holiday Inn Newcastle Gosforth Park, retains the role of treasurer.

Lisa said: “I’m thrilled to take on this important role. The Association represents all aspects of the hotel industry, providing strategic guidance to our members and seeking to advance and protect the interests of the hotel and hospitality industry in our region.

“As we head into 2018, we will continue to be an important voice for our members, offering valuable guidance and insight on the opportunities and challenges facing our industry. I’m in no doubt this is going to be an exciting year for the region’s tourism and hospitality industry.

“We have a unique opportunity in the Great Exhibition of the North this summer. Set to be a celebration of northern art, design and culture, it will shine a spotlight on the region and is predicted to attract an additional 300,000 overnight visitors.

“This presents a tremendous opportunity for our members as visitors seek to explore the rich cultural heritage of our towns and cities and the stunning beauty of our rural and coastal landscapes. As an association, we actively support high-profile events that support business, create new stories and new reasons to visit the region.”