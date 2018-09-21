Hotel group expands

A hotel group has bought its first premises outside the North East.

The Inn Collection Group has bought the 24-bedroom Waterhead Hotel, overlooking Coniston Water in the Lake District.

It is the group’s first acquisition outside its heartland of the North East, where it operates seven sites across Northumberland, County Durham and North Yorkshire, including The Hog’s Head, Alnwick; The Bamburgh Castle, Seahouses; Lindisfarne Inn, Beal; and The Commissioner’s Quay at Blyth.

An eighth site under construction in Amble, The Amble Inn, is due to open this year.

Managing director Sean Donkin said: “We are delighted with our first venture into the Lake District.”