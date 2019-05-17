HOTEL: Explain repair time-scale

I write with reference to the scaffolding at the White Swan Hotel, Alnwick.

A great number of people are asking why it is taking so long to repair.

It’s well sign-posted regarding directions, but it appears that quite a lot of folk find it a bit off-putting to pass under or through.

So please could someone who holds all the facts, in layman’s terms, explain why the delay.

It seems a small thing, but would help those townfolk who are at a loss regarding the time-scale.

Thank you so much on their behalf. Gazette to the rescue once again.

Dougie Hedley,

Alnwick