HOTEL: Explain repair time-scale

I write with reference to the scaffolding at the White Swan Hotel, Alnwick.
A great number of people are asking why it is taking so long to repair.
It’s well sign-posted regarding directions, but it appears that quite a lot of folk find it a bit off-putting to pass under or through.
So please could someone who holds all the facts, in layman’s terms, explain why the delay.
It seems a small thing, but would help those townfolk who are at a loss regarding the time-scale.
Thank you so much on their behalf. Gazette to the rescue once again.
Dougie Hedley,
Alnwick