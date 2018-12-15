HOSPITAL: Thank you for your donations

On behalf of the League of Friends of the Alnwick Hospital, may I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to all those generous customers of Morrison’s supermarket, Alnwick, who so very kindly donated to our Bag Pack, which was held on Friday, December 7.

We raised £600.10, a tremendous amount, which will go towards the purchase of equipment for our local Alnwick Hospital.

I should like to thank the manager of Morrison’s for allowing us to hold the Bag Pack, to the staff for their kindness shown to us and to the volunteers who kindly assisted in helping raise this money.

Anne Harper,

Chairman of the League of Friends of the Alnwick Hospital