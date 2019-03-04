Hospices join forces to open up access to support services

North East hospices are joining forces to spread the word about the services they provide.

Nine independent regional hospices – collectively Hospices North East – are teaming up with others across the UK to support a campaign aimed at widening access to the vital support they provide for people with life-limiting conditions across the region.

The Open Up Hospice Care campaign, which launched this week, is led by national hospice and palliative care charity Hospice UK.

It highlights how hospice care is available beyond the four walls of hospice inpatient units, as most people assume, including care in the home and in the community and how hospices strive to provide a home-from-home environment.

Hospices North East comprises HospiceCare North Northumberland, St Oswald’s Hospice, Alice House Hospice, St Cuthbert’s Hospice, Teesside Hospice, St Teresa’s Hospice, Willow Burn Hospice, Butterwick Hospice, and Tynedale Hospice at Home.

James Ellam, chairman of Hospices North East, said: “People often assume that hospices only offer an inpatient ward, however, we offer so much more.

“This month we want to let our supporters know about all the extraordinary care that takes place at home and in the community.

“Our patients often tell us that we go the extra mile to make our hospices as homely and accessible as possible, such as enabling patient’s pets to visit, having a Saturday night take away, no restricted visiting hours and more..

“With your support, we can Open Up hospice care so that everyone who needs it, gets it.”

To find out more about the Open Up Campaign visit www.hospiceuk.org/support-us/campaigns/open-up-hospice-care or contact your local hospice.