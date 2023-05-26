HospiceCare Life Matters

Hospice Magazine 2023

To this, she replied: “Whilst we can’t change the outcome for the patient, we can enable a good death, which as a nurse is both rewarding and a privilege.”

But what is a good death? It’s a deeply subjective question, and the best way I can answer objectively is to say a good death is one that’s in keeping with who you are as a person; a good death is consonant with your life and your personality.

For many, it’s being able to die at home in familiar surroundings, to be with family, friends, and loved ones until the end.

Part of my work involves spending time with families we have supported who have kindly agreed to share their stories.

The common theme during my conversations is how invaluable our support has been by enabling their loved ones to be at home at the end-of-life rather than in a hospital setting.

How we helped to create lovely memories even during the saddest times and on occasion, having the house filled with laughter. How emotionally cared for the families felt during our time with them. How our visits never felt rushed and nothing was too much trouble. How our care was delivered with compassion and dignity and how quickly we became part of their family.

Whilst I’m not a nurse, I too feel that same sense of reward and privilege just being part of the wider HospiceCare Team.

To ensure everyone in North Northumberland is aware of the care we provide, we have just published our magazine, Hospice Happenings, which will be door-dropped to every home from 12th June 2023 – it will take a few days to reach everyone so please look out for it.

Our magazine offers updates on our care services which are delivered free of charge, as well as introductions from our head of care, Chris Orife, and deputy head of care, Doreen Davidson.

There’s also information on a special Fuel Appeal we are running in support of our Hospice at Home team who last year, travelled over 53,600 miles to reach families in some of the most remote parts of North Northumberland.

If you would like to have a confidential chat with one of our care team, please call, Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm on 01665 606515 or 01289 309997. Alternatively, email: [email protected]