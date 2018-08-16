HospiceCare launches its new charity shop

HospiceCare North Northumberland has launched its third Wear and Care charity shop, ‘with a boutique feel and selling high-quality merchandise’.

The premises, on Queen Street, in Amble, opened its doors last week.

It follows the success of the charity’s other two Wear and Care shops, in Wooler and Berwick.

Retail manager, Joyce Fairbairn, said: “Opening the new Wear and Care shop at Amble has been an enjoyable challenge.

“The people of Amble have been so generous and supportive and we hope this continues.

“Early results have exceeded all expectations and we would like to thank everyone who has supported us so far.

“Special thanks to the army of local volunteers who have been helping our two assistant managers, Sue and Yve, get the shop ready for opening.

“Our Wear and Care shops try to maintain a boutique feel with high-quality merchandise, which is constantly updated.

“It’s rewarding to know that revenue from our shop donations goes directly to fund our HospiceCare Hospice at Home services, which are delivered throughout north Northumberland.”

The HospiceCare shops are open Mondays to Saturdays, 9am to 4.30pm.

HospiceCare has day-therapy centres in Alnwick and Berwick and is north Northumberland’s only local hospice providing personalised care and support for patients, carers and families.

Visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk or email jfairbairn@hospicecare-nn.org.uk