HospiceCare gives people a chance to light up the lives of their loved ones

HospiceCare North Northumberland began a series of Light Up A Life events this afternoon, with more to come throughout the week.

The events give people the opportunity to remember loved ones at Christmas-time and celebrate the life of someone special. An invitation to attend is extended to everyone, even if there has not been any previous contact with HospiceCare.

The Light Up A Life events poster.

The first Light Up A Life was held today (Sunday) at 3pm at St James’ URC Alnwick.

Gazette reader ‎Catherine Davies van Zoen posted this message on our Facebook page: 'Thank you HospiceCare North Northumberland for organising this beautiful afternoon at St James' URC on Pottergate, giving those of us bereaved this year a quiet space to meditate, alongside Andrew Lobb's inspiring music.'

The events continue tomorrow (Monday, December 3) at Longframlington Memorial Hall, at 6.30pm; then Hazel Marsden House, Berwick, on Tuesday, at 2pm; Bell View, Belford, on Wednesday, at 4pm; and Wooler, Cheviot Centre, on Thursday, at 6.30pm. No need to book, just turn up on the day.

HospiceCare says: 'At each venue, you will be warmly welcomed by a member of our HospiceCare Volunteer Bereavement Support team, who will assist and/or support you if necessary during the event. There will be readings and poems as well as music provided by local musicians.

'You will then be invited to light a candle in memory of your loved one, followed by a moment of quiet reflection. Afterwards, please stay and join us for light refreshments.'