HospiceCare gives people a chance to light up the lives of their loved ones

HospiceCare North Northumberland began a series of Light Up A Life events this afternoon, with more to come throughout the week.
The events give people the opportunity to remember loved ones at Christmas-time and celebrate the life of someone special. An invitation to attend is extended to everyone, even if there has not been any previous contact with HospiceCare.
The first Light Up A Life was held today (Sunday) at 3pm at St James’ URC Alnwick.
Gazette reader Catherine Davies van Zoen posted this message on our Facebook page: 'Thank you HospiceCare North Northumberland for organising this beautiful afternoon at St James' URC on Pottergate, giving those of us bereaved this year a quiet space to meditate, alongside Andrew Lobb's inspiring music.'
The events continue tomorrow (Monday, December 3) at Longframlington Memorial Hall, at 6.30pm; then Hazel Marsden House, Berwick, on Tuesday, at 2pm; Bell View, Belford, on Wednesday, at 4pm; and Wooler, Cheviot Centre, on Thursday, at 6.30pm. No need to book, just turn up on the day.
HospiceCare says: 'At each venue, you will be warmly welcomed by a member of our HospiceCare Volunteer Bereavement Support team, who will assist and/or support you if necessary during the event. There will be readings and poems as well as music provided by local musicians.
'You will then be invited to light a candle in memory of your loved one, followed by a moment of quiet reflection. Afterwards, please stay and join us for light refreshments.'