Hospice welcomes new face

HospiceCare North Northumberland has welcomed a new member to the team.

Paul Jones-King has been appointed chief executive. A highly qualified nurse and manager, he joins on Monday, bringing a wealth of experience.

Paul said: “I’m excited to be joining the HospiceCare team to work in an innovative way to further develop their already established and vital community service across north Northumberland.”

HospiceCare has said goodbye to general manager David Atkinson.

A spokesman said: “David’s contribution to the work of the hospice has been immense. Firstly as a trustee and treasurer in which capacity he was hugely successful in expanding the charity’s income stream and more recently as general manager where he has been instrumental in continuing and augmenting that success by setting up our small network of shops which are now making a substantial contribution to our income and expansion of our services.”