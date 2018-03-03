Hospice unveils its list of open-garden events for this year

HospiceCare North Northumberland has unveiled its programme of fund-raising open-garden events for 2018.

The initiative gives people the chance to explore some of the most beautiful gardens in the region, while supporting the charity.

The venues to open to the public this year are Hedgeley Hall and Blagdon Hall (both June 3); Glanton Pyke (June 10); Whitton Gardens (June 30 and July 1); Mindrum House (June 17) and Etal Manor (October 14).

In the last 10 years, HospiceCare’s exclusive open-gardens programme has raised more than £120,000, contributing towards more than 4,800 hours of Hospice at Home care.

For open-garden details, visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk