Hospice team helps to raise thousands

HospiceCare North Northumberland saw 61 runners take part in the Great North Run, helping to raise more than £10,000 for the cause.

The huge cash sum will help to support the delivery of 400 hours of Hospice at Home care and support.

Family and friends of Tommy Henderson completed the run in his memory.

First runner back for the charity was the Gazette’s James Willoughby, in 1hr, 27min, 18sec, while first woman was Vicky Thompson, in 1hr, 54min, 25sec,

Others to run for the charity included family and friends of Tommy Henderson. Tommy, from the Coquet Valley, lost his cancer battle last year. The Hospice at Home team provided him with support before he died.

The charity has passed on huge congratulations to all of its runners and has thanked the massage therapists and volunteers who looked after the runners in the charity tent after the run.

Reservations are open for next year’s Great North Run. To run for the hospice, contact Emma by emailing earthur@hospicecare-nn.org.uk or calling 01665 606515.

HospiceCare nurse Debbie finished in 2:43:32.