Hospice presented with £4k proceeds from Wooler Wheel

HospiceCare North Northumberland was delighted to receive a cheque for £4,000, the proceeds from the annual Wooler Wheel 2017.

The Wooler Wheel Borderlands Sportive is now in its 11th year and welcomes around 500 riders at each event.

Wooler Wheel organiser, Janet Pibworth, said: “We all know people affected by cancer or other life-limiting diseases so we are really pleased that the event was able to raise money for HospiceCare, to enable them to offer their services to more people, including those who live in isolated areas around Wooler where we are based.”

Emma Arthur, HospiceCare fund-raiser said: “The money raised will support the delivery of 160 hours of Hospice at Home care and support to people in north Northumberland living with life-limiting illnesses.

“We are hugely grateful for the support of Janet and her team in not only making such a generous donation, but also helping to further raise the profile of our clinical services.”

To continue helping HospiceCare, the Wooler Wheel organisers are offering some free entries to the Borderlands Sportive on May 12 for sponsored riders.

For more information visit www.woolerwheel.co.uk