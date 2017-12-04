Hospice opens new shop in Wooler

HospiceCare North Northumberland has opened its second shop.

The new Wear & Care shop is situated at 33 High Street, Wooler, and is already proving popular.

Manager Joyce Fairbairn said: “We always have high-quality goods with low prices. Our new Wooler shop has been well supported already by the lovely residents. I hope this will prove as popular as our Wear & Care shop at Berwick.”

It is open from 9am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

HospiceCare has day-therapy centres in Alnwick and Berwick. Founded in 1995, it is an independent palliative-care charity and is the most northerly hospice in England. Visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk