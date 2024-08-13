Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retrospective planning application for a café at a Northumberland airfield has been approved.

The application, concerning Eshott Airfield, came before the Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee on Monday due to the “significant level of public interest” in the proposals.

The Second World War RAF airbase was sold in February after a dispute with Northumberland County Council over the landing of military aircraft.

63 people supportted for the application, which sought permission for the continued use of the café as well as an unauthorised single-storey extension built in 2022.

Disputes over the ex-RAF airfield go back five years. (Photo by LDRS)

The supporting comments described the café as an “asset to the area”.

The committee heard that the site could create 24 jobs and that the applicant had worked alongside council officers to address public safety and amenity concerns.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Richard Dodd said: “I can remember when I was a youngster I used to go to Newcastle Airport and there was a viewing platform with a café.

"We have this fascination with aeroplanes.

“I think this is the next step for a café at a small aerodrome. I hope it takes off.”

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, added: “I would feel no less safe having a drink in that café than I would having a drink before going on holiday from Newcastle Airport.

“I just hope that the new company make a success of it, good luck to them. It is a great facility for Northumberland.

"It is nice to see those young families there seeing aeroplanes taking off. There is something incredibly fascinating about them.”

Disputes over the airfield go back to 2019 when a planning application to extend the operating hours became a bitter row, with residents of Felton, Eshott, and West Thirston particularly vocal.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It is right that we should give the opportunity for a new operator to make a go of it and to allow the freedom to be able to express their motivation and ambition.

"I think the new operators do understand and listen to neighbours.

“The last five years have been very turbulent and I hope very much that this can be the beginning of a fresh start.

"We have to remember that progress and change happens sometimes and we have to live with that.”

The plans were approved unanimously.